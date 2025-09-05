AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 320,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 807,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,799,000 after purchasing an additional 280,568 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 669,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,317,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

