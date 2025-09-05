AlphaQuest LLC Trims Holdings in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. $TRML

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tourmaline Bio were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRML. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ TRML opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $29.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

