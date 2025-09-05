AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,546 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $741.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

