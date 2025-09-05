AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Position in Embecta Corp. $EMBC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2,100.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 28.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Embecta had a net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMBC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Embecta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

