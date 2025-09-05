AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

