Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Ambev by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Ambev by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Ambev Increases Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.35.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

