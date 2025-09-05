Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 37.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Ambev by 32.9% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Ambev by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 22.1% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 27.8% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 660.0%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

