American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE MRP opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRP

Millrose Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.