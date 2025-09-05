American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 258,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.56 million, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.05. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,596.02. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

