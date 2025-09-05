American Century Companies Inc. Has $620,000 Stake in Aramark $ARMK

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 83.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 553.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Aramark stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

