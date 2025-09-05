American Century Companies Inc. Has $660,000 Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. $WOW

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. LB Partners LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,358,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,946,000 after buying an additional 288,678 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 273,737 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69,708 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOW opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.62 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.20 price objective (up from $4.80) on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

