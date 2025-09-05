American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. $KIDS

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,450,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 178,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. BTIG Research reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite acquired 5,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,525.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 213,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,591.65. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

