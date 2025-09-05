American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $38,748,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $51,042,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,152,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zeta Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,251 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,847,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,654 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zeta Global Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA
Zeta Global Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts See Big Upside for These 3 Retail Stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.