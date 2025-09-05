American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $38,748,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $51,042,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,152,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zeta Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,251 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,847,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,654 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.30.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

