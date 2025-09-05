American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 369.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $88,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,689,784 shares in the company, valued at $171,509,176.80. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 311.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.92. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

