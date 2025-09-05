American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,090,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,994,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 224,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at about $10,897,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 895,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of IAS opened at $8.74 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $123,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 379,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,115.96. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,073 shares of company stock valued at $289,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

