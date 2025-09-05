American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 8,406 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

