American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 42,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,516,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,423,295.20. This trade represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,017 shares in the company, valued at $364,117.95. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,901,478 shares of company stock worth $94,081,853. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.015 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.43%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

