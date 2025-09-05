American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Elme Communities $ELME

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Elme Communities by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 535,440 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Elme Communities by 230.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 265,681 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Elme Communities by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 228,419 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Elme Communities by 1,301.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 209,424 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELME opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -114.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

