American Century Companies Inc. Sells 185,286 Shares of Unifirst Corporation $UNF

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185,286 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 27,715.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unifirst by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.86. Unifirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.34 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $183.24.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%.Unifirst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $179.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unifirst

About Unifirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.