American Century Companies Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Victory Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 458,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

