American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,225 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,203 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $18,927,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $18,140,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $17,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

