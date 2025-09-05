Arbor Realty Trust $ABR Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 499,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 819,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

