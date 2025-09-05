Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $106,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.