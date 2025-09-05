Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,695,000 after buying an additional 1,139,352 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $18,844,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 42.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,152,000 after buying an additional 955,818 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $17,770,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

