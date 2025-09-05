Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,228.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $62,980,498.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $18,246,023.39. This trade represents a 77.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $1,568,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $212.81.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

