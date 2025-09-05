BancFirst Corporation $BANF Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $136.48 on Friday. BancFirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%.The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BancFirst

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $631,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,740. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.