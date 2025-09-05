BancFirst Corporation $BANF Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $631,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,740. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. BancFirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

