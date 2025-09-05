Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

