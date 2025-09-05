Barclays PLC $BCS Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Barclays by 485.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,912 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,189,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 163,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 41,501 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

