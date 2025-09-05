BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 308 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

