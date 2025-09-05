Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.5882.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,650.50. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,016 shares of company stock valued at $67,981,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $171,851,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 998,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $235,064,000 after purchasing an additional 991,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,351,000 after buying an additional 621,863 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 686,644 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after buying an additional 614,779 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

