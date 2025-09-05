BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diker Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,072,000 after buying an additional 532,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

