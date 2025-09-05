BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth $59,497,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $75.00 target price on BlueLinx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE BXC opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

BlueLinx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

