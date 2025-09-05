bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 397 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company has a market cap of $470 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. bpost had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%.

bpost Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

