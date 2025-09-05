Brucke Financial Inc. Buys 3,882 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

