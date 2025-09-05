Butterfly Network, Inc. $BFLY Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFLY. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

In related news, insider Steve Cashman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,324,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,137.36. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFLY stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.52. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 71.79%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

