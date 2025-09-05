Capital Management Associates NY Sells 7,054 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Apple by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,361,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,659,000 after buying an additional 325,815 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,148,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $255,048,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the first quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 385,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,523,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

