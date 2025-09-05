Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.03. 33,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 27,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 40.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castor Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.29% of Castor Maritime worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

