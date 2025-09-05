Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. $MYPS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 35,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,832.27. This trade represents a 36.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 601,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,762.04. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,430 shares of company stock worth $268,624. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.88. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.