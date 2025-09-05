Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. $AIRS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

AIRS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.49.

AirSculpt Technologies Profile

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.59 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. AirSculpt Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.