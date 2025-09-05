Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR $DDI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

