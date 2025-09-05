Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $233,000 in On Holding AG $ONON

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

