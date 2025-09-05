Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,959 Shares of Marine Products Corporation $MPX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 313,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Marine Products Corporation has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.32.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Marine Products Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

