Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $111.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

