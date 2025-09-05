Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,700 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. $LXEO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXEO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

