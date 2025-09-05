Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 131,200.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $54,587,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 249.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $30,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $460.19 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. This represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.