Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2025

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYIGet Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 674% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 6.51.

Chykingyoung Investment Development last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

