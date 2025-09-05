Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 86.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE TPH opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.