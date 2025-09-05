Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Comerica Bank reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,902,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 741,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 497,753 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

