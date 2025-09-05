Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after buying an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after buying an additional 317,530 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,144,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,104,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 4.8%

AVAV stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 146.30 and a beta of 1.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $295.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.